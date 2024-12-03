Newly released report gives greater insight into fatal hayride death in October

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — A newly released report from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office gives more insight into the fatal accident at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride back on Oct. 12 where 13-year-old Alexander Mick died.

The report states that a deputy was dispatched to Harvest of Horrors for a crash with injures and that the caller had stated a child had been run over by the trolley.

The deputy arrived at the scene to find first responders performing CPR on Mick, of Rice. After assisting, the deputy spoke with Mick's father, who also worked at the hayride.According to the report, the man said his son was a first-year volunteer actor who was assigned as a "scarer" who travels along the trailer as it moves to scare customers. Scarers also reach underneath the seat on the trailer to grab customers' feet.

Another employee later told investigators they shared concerns with Mick's father about his son's size and age, describing the work as strenuous.

After escorting the father to a nearby field, the two spoke and learned the father worked at Harvest of Horror and was a friend of the owner. He allowed his 13-year-old to volunteer as an actor out in the field along the trolly ride.

Mick was assigned as a "scarer," a person who travels along the trailer as it moves to scare customers. Scarers also reach underneath the seat on the trailer to grab customers feet.

The document also says that same employee had voiced concerns about changes related to the trailer — he voiced wanting to see treads to help grip the bars on the side of the trailer and lights to allow workers to see the trailer sides.

The father was told that at some point his son was jumping on and off the trolley to scare customers when the trolly ran him over, causing the boy significant trauma to his head. The report states that no one witnessed the accident but that an employee felt that "something was not right."

Johnson returned to the scene and coordinated additional emergency responders to the scene. He also requested Sheriff's Explorers — young adults learning about the first responder field — to close a portion of the venue.

First responders pronounced Mick dead at the scene.

The county attorney's office said in October that criminal charges were unlikely to be filed, and the police report concludes that "the case will be closed as the death of Mick is listed as an accident."

Event organizers canceled the hayride's remaining dates following Mick's death.

Mick's mother, Teri Mick, described her son as "full of life," and said he was passionate about taekwondo, music, robotics and soccer. She says he was also on the path to becoming an Eagle Scout.

Note: The above video originally aired on Oct. 14