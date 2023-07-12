Harvard University report gives Minneapolis blueprint for public safety reform

MINNEAPOLIS – A new report offers a blueprint for how Minnesota's largest city can reform public safety.

The report was compiled by Harvard University's Leadership for a Networked World, led by Dr. Antonio Oftelie.

After the uprising following the murder of George Floyd, city leaders began looking into how to build safe and thriving communities.

"This concept of safety beyond policing, recognizing that not every single interaction needs a police officer with a gun," said Mayor Jacob Frey.

RELATED: DOJ: Minneapolis, MPD "engage in pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights"

Donations from the philanthropic community helped sponsor the study, which led to the 143-page report on what Minneapolis needs to do to change policing and make residents feel safe.

"This is a long-term plan that we want to get going on in the immediacy," Frey said. "These recommendations and this road map for getting where I believe we need to go. As always there are budget considerations."

CBS

DFL Mayor Frey points out the city did not wait for this report to begin transforming policing. He says developing the Office of Community Safety, creating a safe haven at fire stations for opioid users, along with pairing mental health professionals with street officers are already helping.

Researchers say the Safe and Thriving Community plan looks at public safety holistically. Supporting individuals, families and communities with three types of services: Preventative, responsive and restorative.

For now, there is no word on how much implementing this plan will cost, and how many new employees will be added to make it work.

RELATED: New Orleans police monitor explains what Minneapolis police can expect from consent decree

"Really the most ambitious plan around public safety, community safety in the nation. I see Minneapolis leading the country as we implement this plan to guide the rest of the nation and really the world in transforming public safety for safe and thriving communities," Dr. Oftelie said.

This report, and how to pay for it, comes as the city tries to find millions of dollars to cover changes required by state and federal consent decrees.