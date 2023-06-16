DOJ: Minneapolis, MPD "engage in pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights"

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced the findings of a two-year Department of Justice investigation into the city of Minneapolis and the city's police department following George Floyd's murder.

According to the DOJ, the investigation determined there's reasonable cause to believe that the city and MPD "engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law."

Some of the findings include that MPD uses excessive force, including "unjustified deadly force," and unlawfully discriminates against People of Color, specifically Black and Native American people. Other notable findings from DOJ:

MPD violates the rights of people engaged in protected speech

MPD and Minneapolis discriminate against people with behavioral health disabilities when responding to calls for assistance

The DOJ is recommending a long list of remedial measures including improving use of force policies, improving use of force training and enhancing force-related accountability mechanisms.

Read the full report below:

The department is currently operating under a state settlement agreement, following a similar investigation by the state.

"City and MPD leadership have been forthcoming about the need for reform," the DOJ findings said. "We recognize that they have negotiated a proposed Settlement Agreement and Order with MDHR that includes comprehensive reforms. We hope the remedial measures we propose will be the foundation for a productive conversation with the City and the Minneapolis community about the future of public safety."

