North Minneapolis fire station becomes Minnesota's first opioid treatment "Safe Station"

MINNEAPOLIS – The opioid epidemic is claiming lives and destroying families. In Minnesota, the number of deaths from the drug has more than doubled since 2019.

To combat that, the Minneapolis Fire Department has created a first-of-its-kind solution in the state.

Fire House 14 on Lowry Avenue in north Minneapolis is a "Safe Station" – home to a 24-hour drop-in service to get people into detox and treatment through the Twin Cities Recovery Project.

Lowry Avenue has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, witnessed firsthand by first responders. Deputy Chief of Minneapolis EMS Amber Lage says calls for overdoses make up 70% of what her crews do.

"It's sad the number of overdoses that I hear our crews going out and responding to," Lage said. "Fire department responds for these types of medical emergencies daily, multiple times. And we know it's an epidemic, we've been seeing it for years now."

That's more than 30 calls a week, which is why partnering with Twin Cities Recovery Project was crucial to save lives.

"People can feel safe that they can come to the fire department without no judgment and get the help they need," said TCRP Program Manager Thomas Young.

Young has seen the problem, and solution, first hand.

"It's an epidemic now with opioids and it's killing people, and it's right in this neighborhood," he said.

They are spreading the word about a program that's designed to save lives.

"We get them immediate help, whether they need to go to the detox first, we help them get into treatment, and the way it's set up is immediate recovery services," he said. "We work with them all the way through, so after treatment they need housing, we work with them through that. They need employment, we work with them through that."

This program is funded for the next three years with a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

"This program is intended to make the process easy, simple, immediate," Lage said.

Young walks the block, and he knows it well. He too used to hang out on these same streets.

"My intent is to have a flier at every business on the north side, so wherever you go you're gonna see this poster," Young said.

In his bag is Narcan, the drug used to help people overdosing on opioids. He says being armed with a lifesaving drug, and lifesaving information, is what must be done in order to reduce the harm opioids do to people across the city, state and country.

Fire House 14 will have peer counselors available around the clock.

The Minneapolis Fire Department has been carrying and using Narcan since 2016. Narcan training is available at the Safe Station, too.