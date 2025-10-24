Minneapolis property owner at odds with city over encampment opening hygiene center for homeless community

A Minneapolis business owner who has been at odds with the city over a homeless encampment is now trying a new tactic.

Hamoudi Sabri has been in a legal battle after initially allowing an encampment on his East Lake Street property. After a mass shooting at the property in September, a judge ordered Sabri to temporarily shut down encampments at his site.

Now, Sabri says he's setting up a temporary hygiene station on the property that will include bathrooms, handwashing stations and a table stocked with water. He says he'll also have hygiene items available for people who are homeless, along with information for people to connect with housing.

"It's really sad to see these people walking around. And everybody doesn't get, they have no bathroom. They have nowhere to go. They're not welcome," Sabri said. "They got a problem with being kicked around. That's a big issue in their head. Could they go somewhere, they don't know whether they're gonna be able to stay or are they gonna be kicked out. Think about it."

Sabri has blamed Mayor Jacob Frey for shutting down his encampment at 28th and Lake Street. He believes this is a workaround to help those in need and to provide a daytime hub for the homeless.

"Sabri has failed to obtain any of the necessary permits or land use approvals required for his proposed use of the property," Frey said in a statement on Friday. "Should he continue with unpermitted use of the property, the City will follow standard procedures for such violations, including but not limited to citations and fines."