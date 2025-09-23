Judge grants Minneapolis' temporary restraining order request for controversial homeless encampment

A judge on Tuesday granted the city of Minneapolis' request for a temporary restraining order against a commercial parking lot owner who turned his property into an encampment for people experiencing homelessness.

The order says Hamoudi Sabri, who owns a commercial parking lot off of East Lake Street as well as others in the Twin Cities, cannot allow a homeless encampment on any of his properties in Minneapolis until further order from the court.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the ruling "the right call."

"Encampments are not safe — not for residents, neighbors, or surrounding businesses," Frey said. "Once services and shelter are offered, encampments must be closed. This ruling allows us to do exactly that and move people toward safer, more stable housing."

In response to the judge's decision, Sabri says he still plans to hold the city "accountable," adding his priority is "the dignity and safety of our unhoused neighbors."

"Community and faith leaders have been calling this out for years. I'm just joining them — apparently it takes a landlord to get Frey's attention, but we already knew that," Sabri said. "Frey's suing me for welcoming people he only kicks around. I never said that was the solution—only a start, expecting collaboration like we've seen work before."

Frey says the city has been trying to clear this encampment out for months and has been met with resistance. He said the city has issued Sabri nearly a dozen public health notices for drug paraphernalia, open fire, excessive debris and lack of sanitation, and fined him more than $15,000.

Earlier this month, the Minneapolis City Council voted 6-4 to take legal action against Sabri over permitting the homeless encampment off East Lake Street and 28th Avenue South. He had been ordered to clear the lot by Aug. 25, but he refused.

On Sept. 15, seven people were shot at the encampment on Sabri's lot. One of the victims died from their injuries a few days later.

As a result of the shooting, the city closed the encampment and announced its intent to file a temporary restraining order to secure the property.

According to the city, the latest estimate suggested there were 70 to 75 people living on the property. After the shooting last week, the number hovered around 30 people. Regulatory Services Director Enrique Velazquez said all but one person denied offers for shelter.

Since being cleared, the encampment has relocated a block away. Court documents say Sabri "indicated" he will re-open the encampment once the property where the shooting took place is no longer secured.

This is the second time in nearly four years Sabri has clashed with city leaders over what he calls their failures to find adequate solutions to help people who find themselves living in encampments. Sabri previously opened one of his properties in the North Loop for a similar encampment.

No future court dates have been scheduled.

and contributed to this report.