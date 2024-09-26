Lawmaker proposes legislation following WCCO investigation on tracing crime guns

MINNEAPOLIS — A new law is possible following a WCCO investigation.

This week, WCCO took you inside the ATF's National Tracing Center and found not all Minnesota agencies use the free system to track guns found at crime scenes.

Here's why it matters: tracing crime guns can help police hold people accountable and give victims answers.

As a result of WCCO's investigation, DFL Sen. Ron Latz intends to introduce legislation to require all law enforcement agencies in the state to trace crime guns.

The state's largest agencies trace all crime guns through the ATF's system, but roughly 40% of agencies do not use it, and even fewer share the data they get back.

"It seems to me if there's a system for tracing the providence of a gun or firearm used in a crime that investigators ought to use all tools available," Latz said.

The proposed legislation would require all agencies to use the free system and to share the information with police across the state. He hopes it will reduce violent crime, aid in the fight against gun trafficking and improve investigations.

"I'm looking for ways to reduce violent crimes in Minnesota and one way to do that is to find out where guns are being used in these crimes, where those guns are coming from, who might have had them in the past, whether they've been trafficked and giving just more tools to law enforcement to solve those crimes," Latz said.

Latz chairs the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee. He says the proposal will be a part his 2025 legislative agenda.