Gov. Walz signs executive order providing legal protections for gender-affirming care

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a step Wednesday morning he says will make Minnesota more welcoming for LGBTQ+ people.

The governor signed an executive order reaffirming existing rights for trans people in Minnesota to access gender-affirming care.

"As states across the country move to ban access to gender-affirming care, we want LGBTQ Minnesotans to know they will continue to be safe, protected, and welcome in Minnesota," Walz said. "In Minnesota, you will not be punished for seeking or providing medical care. This Executive Order delivers the urgent action that our LGBTQ Minnesotans deserve."

The state would refuse requests to extradite people to other states where such care is banned or restricted.

The legislature is also considering a bill to take this a step further to protect people from out-of-state legal action.

The executive order is effective 15 days after it is published in the State Register and filed with the Secretary of State.