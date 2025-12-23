Watch live: Gov. Walz, other leaders to discuss immigration crackdown in Minnesota and "targeting" of citizens

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be joined by city and community leaders Tuesday morning to discuss public safety amid an immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities.

The Department of Homeland Security says its federal immigration agents have arrested hundreds of people since Operation Metro Surge began early this month.

The DHS says they are targeting individuals with deportation orders, but state and city leaders say U.S. citizens have also been caught up in the increased ICE operations. Walz previously issued a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, asking for a review of the operation.

The governor's office says Walz and other leaders will address the "targeting" of citizens in Minnesota during the morning news conference.

How to watch:

What: Walz, other leaders to discuss federal immigration enforcement

Walz, other leaders to discuss federal immigration enforcement Who: Walz; Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Bishop Richard D. Howell, Jr., Unidos MN Executive Director Emilia Gonzalez Avalos and faith and community leaders

Walz; Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Bishop Richard D. Howell, Jr., Unidos MN Executive Director Emilia Gonzalez Avalos and faith and community leaders When: 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 23

10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 23 How to watch: In the video player above, and streamed in full on YouTube.

Operation Metro Surge was launched days after President Trump took aim at Minnesota's Somali community, the country of Somalia and the diaspora at large, calling the community "garbage" and saying that he didn't "want them in our country."

Mr. Trump ordered all green card holders from Somalia and more than a dozen other countries to be reexamined and said he would end the temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota, claiming, without evidence, that "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great state."

Over the weekend, thousands marched along Minneapolis' Lake Street corridor in a massive, coordinated anti-immigration enforcement protest.

On Sunday morning, a federal agent fired their weapon after being hit by a motorist in St. Paul. The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody, officials say.

This story will be updated.