Thousands March in "ICE Out" rally on Minneapolis' Lake Street corridor

Thousands of people braved the bitter cold Saturday morning, marching more than a mile along Minneapolis' Lake Street corridor in a massive, coordinated anti-immigration enforcement protest.

The event — organized by COPAL, Unidos, and local union groups — comes as the Department of Homeland Security's Operation Metro Surge prepares to enter its third week.

DHS says its agents have arrested more than 400 people since the operation began three weeks ago. It's unclear how many of those 400 are still detained or have been sent elsewhere.

The federal agency has also touted more than one dozen arrests of individuals with criminal convictions.

Saturday's protest and march, however, was a chance for community members to band together, organizers say.

"We want to make sure that everybody across the world and across the country knows that the mass deportation agenda is not good for immigrants," said Emilia González Avalos, executive director of UNIDOS. "It's not good for communities. It's not good for local economies."

She says Operation Metro Surge has had consequences on local business.

WCCO

"Businesses are struggling. Nobody wants to go out and shop. People are not buying basic things like toilet paper, eggs, milk, formula because they're scared," González Avalos said.

Groups on hand pushed back on the idea that ICE is detaining "the worst of the worst."

"Most of the immigrants here are working very hard," said Silvia Ibanez of the Immigrant Defense Network. "They are here because they are trying to find a better future for their family, and that's not a crime."

Saturday's march ended at Karmel Mall, which organizers said was symbolic of the way the city's Latino and Somali communities have both been targets of the latest DHS enforcement.