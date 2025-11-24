Minnesota's Somali community says Trump's comments "cannot divide us"

On Sunday, members of Minnesota's Somali community spoke out against President Trump's social media post calling for an end to temporary protected status.

If the federal program, which allows migrants from unstable countries to live and work legally in the U.S., is ended, more than 700 Somalis, the majority of whom live in Minnesota, would be impacted.

Community members broke bread, packing the fourth floor of Karmel Mall, at a potluck designed to highlight unity.

"We know what our president has done. It is a attack on our community," said Khalid Omar, an organizer for ISAIAH.

Trump took to social media Friday night, claiming, without evidence, that "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State." Trump said Minnesota had become a "hub of fraudulent money laundering activity." He wrote: "Send them back to where they came from. It's OVER!"

"99.99% of the Somali community are hard-working, they're good neighbors," said business owner Ali Gaashaan.

Somali community members said the president's post is a distraction from the country's current affordability crisis.

"He decided to also pit our communities against each other and attack our community," said Omar.

"We can't be Minnesota without them. They are part of us," said Cece McAlpin.

McAlpin and her friend Laurie Carlsen came from St. Louis Park to show support.

"I'm here to prove Donald Trump wrong, that these people are not causing trouble in our communities and in our cities. I want to prove him wrong and not just stay home and take a slap to the face," said Carlsen.

Community members say they're here to stay, that Trump won't tear them apart.

"The president's tweet cannot divide us and it cannot change who we are," said Yussuf Abdulle, a community Imam.