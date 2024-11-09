Watch CBS News
Dawson Garcia leads the way for Gopher men in 68-64 win over Mavericks

Dawson Garcia scored 24 points and reserve Trey Edmonds scored 12 points and Minnesota fought Omaha's spirited effort and beat the Mavericks 68-64 on Saturday.

Isaac Asuma made a 3-pointer with 5:51 remaining, Trey Edmonds made two free throws and Brennan Rigsby dunked it and Minnesota's 7-0 burst gave the Golden Gophers (2-0) a 61-57 and they led the rest of the way.

Garcia made 1 of 2 free throws with 45 seconds left, and out of an Omaha (2-1) timeout, JJ White missed a jump shot. Forced to foul, Lu'Cye Patterson made two free throws to give Minnesota a 68-64 lead with 19 seconds left.  

dawson-garcia.jpg
Dawson Garcia Associated Press

Omaha (2-1) missed four 3-point attempts off three offensive rebounds on the same possession in the last 18 seconds.

Kamryn Thomas scored 14 points, Marquel Sutton 13, Isaac Ondekane and White — a reserve — 10 for Omaha who led 33-30 at intermission.

Minnesota shot 25 of 55 but just 3 of 17 from 3-point range and 15 of 26 from the foul line.

