Record $2.04 million Gopher 5 ticket sold in Baxter

By Stephen Swanson

BAXTER, Minn. — Someone's $2 million richer after winning a record Gopher 5 jackpot on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Lottery says the ticket, worth $2,045,590, was sold in Baxter at Orton's Baxter Holiday.

That jackpot beats the previous Gopher 5 record by just over $13,000. That prize was claimed in St. James in 2005 by 22 Watonwan County employees, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

Orton's is also a big winner, netting a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

This is at least the third-biggest lotto win this year in Minnesota. In May, a local mom won a $3.1 million Lotto America jackpot by playing numbers comprised of her family members' birthdates. And in March, another local Lotto America player scored $3.7 million.

We may never know who Wednesday's winner is due to the state law that went into effect three years ago allowing people to opt out of being publicly identified if they win more than $10,000.

As you can guess, Gopher 5 is only available to play in the Gopher State. The odds of winning are 1 in 1,533,939.

