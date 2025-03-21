Man who saved driver from burning car on I-94 named "National Hero of the Year" by letter carriers association
A St. Louis Park man was honored on Thursday evening for his role in saving the life of a driver who was stuck in a burning vehicle last April.
Tesfaye Deyasso was named the 2025 National Hero of the Year by the National Association of Letter Carriers.
He lept into action after a car hit a guardrail on Interstate 94. Video shows the Honda engulfed in flames as a group of good Samaritans try to pry the vehicle's doors open. The driver was eventually rescued when a man managed to break the driver's side window.
"I don't think I'm a hero, just doing what I'm supposed to do as a human being," Deyasso said Thursday at the awards ceremony in Washington D.C.
He was honored alongside several others, including a Pennsylvania man who tackled a stabbing suspect and a Michigan woman who freed a girl from a dog's clutches.
National Association of Letter Carriers represents roughly 295,000 employees of the U.S. Postal Service.