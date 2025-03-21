Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Man who saved driver from burning car on I-94 named "National Hero of the Year" by letter carriers association

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota letter carrier receives honor of National Hero of the Year
Minnesota letter carrier receives honor of National Hero of the Year 00:38

A St. Louis Park man was honored on Thursday evening for his role in saving the life of a driver who was stuck in a burning vehicle last April.

Tesfaye Deyasso was named the 2025 National Hero of the Year by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

He lept into action after a car hit a guardrail on Interstate 94. Video shows the Honda engulfed in flames as a group of good Samaritans try to pry the vehicle's doors open. The driver was eventually rescued when a man managed to break the driver's side window.

"I don't think I'm a hero, just doing what I'm supposed to do as a human being," Deyasso said Thursday at the awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

minneapolis-highway-car-crash-rescue.png
Kadir Tolla/Faebook

He was honored alongside several others, including a Pennsylvania man who tackled a stabbing suspect and a Michigan woman who freed a girl from a dog's clutches. 

National Association of Letter Carriers represents roughly 295,000 employees of the U.S. Postal Service. 

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.