Man who saved driver from burning car on I-94 named "National Hero of the Year" by letter carriers association

Minnesota letter carrier receives honor of National Hero of the Year

Minnesota letter carrier receives honor of National Hero of the Year

Minnesota letter carrier receives honor of National Hero of the Year

A St. Louis Park man was honored on Thursday evening for his role in saving the life of a driver who was stuck in a burning vehicle last April.

Tesfaye Deyasso was named the 2025 National Hero of the Year by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

He lept into action after a car hit a guardrail on Interstate 94. Video shows the Honda engulfed in flames as a group of good Samaritans try to pry the vehicle's doors open. The driver was eventually rescued when a man managed to break the driver's side window.

"I don't think I'm a hero, just doing what I'm supposed to do as a human being," Deyasso said Thursday at the awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

Kadir Tolla/Faebook

He was honored alongside several others, including a Pennsylvania man who tackled a stabbing suspect and a Michigan woman who freed a girl from a dog's clutches.

National Association of Letter Carriers represents roughly 295,000 employees of the U.S. Postal Service.