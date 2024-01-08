Good Question: Why does dry skin itch and why does it feel good to scratch it?

MINNEAPOLIS — As winter finally makes its presence felt, so does a symptom of the frigid air. Dry skin is forming and many of you might treat it in a painful, yet relieving way.

Why does dry skin itch? And why does it feel good to scratch it? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains why the temporary relief is doing more harm than good.

If it's cold enough to make snow for winter lovers, then it's cold enough for their skin to pay for it. The common problem of dry skin keeps Dr. Ronda Farah busy. She's an associate professor of dermatology with the University of Minnesota.

Why does dry skin itch? "Dry skin is skin that's been compromised. It's not normal skin," Farah said.

When skin becomes weak and cracked, outside particles like allergens can get inside which adds to the itchiness.

"We do think that there are nerves in the skin that can get irritated and that can give us the feeling of itch," she said.

Why does scratching an itch feel good? Scratching dry skin creates pain. That pain creates a distraction for the brain from the itchy feeling. It's enough to release serotonin, which creates a good feeling and pain relief. The problem is it also resets the itch signal.

"We in dermatology call this the 'Itch-Scratch Cycle'. When you itch, it makes it even itchier because we get those histamines and those chemicals released," Farah said.

Aggressive scratching doesn't just extend the itchiness, it can make matters worse. "Then our skin is open and we can get a wound, a scar, or even an infection," she added.

What is the proper relief for dry skin? It starts with moisturizer. For extremely dry skin, Farah suggests ointment or creams versus standard lotion.

"I always like to ask my patients to moisturize from the neck down at least once a day, if not twice a day," she said, adding that moisturizing immediately after a shower helps lock in the moisture.

How else can we relieve or prevent dry skin without moisturizer? Avoiding hot showers helps. Farah says to use lukewarm water instead. Avoiding wool clothing can help prevent dry skin from feeling irritated. Lastly, ensure there's a humidifier in your home or at least your bedroom.

If you can't scratch an itch, can you rub it? Farah said it's OK gently rub or pat dry skin, but doing so excessively could make skin thicker, leading to skin disease.

If your dry skin doesn't get better after weeks of moisturizing, Farah said to seek help from your doctor or reach out to a dermatologist.