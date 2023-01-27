Good Question: What are classified documents?

Good Question: What does it mean when a document is “classified?”

Good Question: What does it mean when a document is “classified?”

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about how sensitive information is stored in Washington.

Documents marked classified have been found at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, and former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home.

But what is it that makes a document "classified?"

Nick Scheiner is a former FBI agent who now practices government law at Green Espel.

"Classified information broadly describes information, if disclosed in an unauthorized way, could cause harm to the national security," Scheiner said.

There are three levels to the documents: confidential, secret, and top secret.

"Secret is a risk of harm and top secret is a risk of exceptionally grave harm if that information is disclosed in an unauthorized manner," he said.

Some historic examples of previously concealed top secret information includes the CIA's study of UFOs, the Watergate jury records, and the Iraq Weapons of Mass Destruction memo.

There's an array of people who have clearance for classified documents - from politicians like presidents and vice presidents - to intelligence officers and government contractors. They all must undergo rigorous questioning to get that access and are expected to maintain privacy.

"Speaking at a high level, classified documents are typically not supposed to be taken outside of authorized premises or authorized electronic systems except when there is a particular reason to do so and following procedures," said Scheiner.

As for context for those headlines - Scheiner says classified documents are all sensitive but they are not rare.

"There are lots and lots and lots of classified documents," he said. "There are new classified documents being created every day of the week."

Documents are also not classified forever. They can be declassified with an official process and many become public after 25 years of being sealed.