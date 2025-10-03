Golden Valley police chief resigns following results of two investigations

Virgil Green has stepped down as Golden Valley's police chief following the results of two third-party investigations into allegations against him, the city said Friday.

The announcement comes four months after Green was placed on paid administrative leave. The city at the time said he was placed on leave "pending review of a complaint."

According to city documents, Green was accused earlier this year of failing to follow the city manager's orders to notify and work with human resources and the city's attorney regarding the investigation of "alleged employee misconduct and discipline." He was also accused of improperly interfering with an internal investigation run by the police department. A third-party investigation found both allegations against Green to be factual.

Investigators did not find evidence to prove a third allegation, which said Green didn't comply with the city manager's orders to provide them with a copy of an internal investigation.

The city launched a separate external investigation in February to "determine the events" that led to Green releasing body camera video related to an active criminal investigation to local media, documents show. Investigators found that Green's actions of showing and releasing unredacted footage about an active criminal investigation are prohibited by state law.

Green told investigators he's been a licensed peace officer for around 40 years.

"Chief Green joined us at a critical time, and we thank him for all he did for the City of Golden Valley, its police force and the community in his time here," City Manager Noah Schuchman said in a written statement on Friday. "We will be sharing details regarding the search for a new Chief of Police soon. I want to thank Assistant Chiefs White and Perez for their leadership and commitment over the past few months."

Golden Valley assistant chiefs Alice White and Rudy Perez have been leading the department during Green's administrative leave, and will continue to do so while the city searches for an interim chief.

Green in a written statement about his resignation said the past four months have been "extremely stressful" and have taken a toll on his physical and mental health.

"While reasonable people can disagree about the events leading up to this decision, I hope the focus remains on the positive progress we've made together and the bright future ahead for Golden Valley," Green said.

He added that serving as police chief has been "one of the greatest honors" of his career.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made in strengthening community trust, enhancing public safety, and building meaningful relationships between the police department and you," he said.