Golden Valley names Matt Clark permanent police chief after interim service

Golden Valley, Minnesota, is placing its interim police chief in the position permanently, six months after the resignation of his predecessor.

Matt Clark was named interim police chief when Virgil Green stepped down in October. Clark said he is "honored to continue serving the community in this role."

Golden Valley Police Chief Matt Clark City of Golden Valley

Green was placed on administrative leave four months before his resignation as the city investigated complaints against him.

According to city documents, Green was accused of failing to follow proper procedure in the investigation of "alleged employee misconduct and discipline," as well as improperly interfering with an internal police department investigation. A third-party investigation found both allegations to be factual.

In announcing his resignation, Green said serving as the city's police chief was "one of the greatest honors of my career."

Clark has been a police officer since 1991, and has served in Madelia, Lake Crystal, Minneapolis and at the University of Minnesota. He was the U's police chief before he retired in 2025.

"[Clark] came to Golden Valley at a pivotal moment, and what stood out immediately was how quickly he built trust with our officers, our residents, and City leadership. We look forward to his leadership in moving the department forward," Golden Valley Mayor Roslyn Harmon said.

Clark's ensconcement is effective immediately, the city said, though a ceremonial swearing-in will occur later this year.