1 dead, several arrested after shooting in Golden Valley near Hwy. 100, police say

Twin Cities police chief on leave following "complaint," and more headlines

Police in Golden Valley, Minnesota, say a man is dead and "multiple suspects" are in custody after what was initially reported as a road rage shooting late Friday night near Highway 100.

Assistant Police Chief Rudy Perez says it happened just before midnight on Duluth Street just east of the highway.

He says "all involved parties, including witnesses and suspects" were taken to nearby North Memorial Health for treatment, where a man died from his injuries overnight. It's unclear how many people were involved.

"The suspects remain in custody, and the GVPD says there are no ongoing safety concerns related to this incident," Perez said.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting police with the investigation, and anyone with information on this case is asked to call 763-593-8079.

The shooting came just hours before city officials announced Golden Valley Police Virgil Green was placed on administrative leave "pending review of a complaint."

Officials say Perez and fellow assistant chief Alice White are co-leading the department amid the investigation.