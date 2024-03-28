Charges: Girl, 16, held onto gun for man accused of shooting Ramsey County deputy

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A teenage girl has been charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting of a Ramsey County deputy during a chase earlier this month.

The 16-year-old girl was also charged with aiding first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and possession of a firearm as a minor, according to documents filed in Ramsey County on Thursday.

Last week, Trevion Figgs, 20, and his alleged accomplice, a 17-year-old boy, were also charged in connection to the incident.

Figgs is accused of firing at Deputy Joe Kill during a chase on March 1. Police said Kill "was struck by debris or possibly shrapnel from the bullets coming into his vehicle." He went to Regions Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The chase began when officers spotted a Honda Accord being driven recklessly near Payne Avenue and Jessamine Street in St. Paul, according to charging documents. The driver was speeding and running stop signs. Officers tried to stop the driver, but they fled.

Later, on St. Paul's east side, Kill spotted the vehicle and tried to stop the driver, but they fled again, charges say. Kill pursued, and that's when a passenger in the suspect vehicle shot at him. Kill stopped the pursuit when something struck him in the vest.

Figgs was arrested when officers executed a search warrant at his residence on the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue in St. Paul after someone contacted CrimeStoppers anonymously, saying that Figgs' mother had said he was responsible for the shooting.

The 16-year-old suspect was present when the search warrant was executed.

While in custody, charges allege Figgs called the girl multiple times. Law enforcement believe the two were discussing a firearm involved in the March 1 shooting, which the girl seemingly possessed.

Last Saturday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of the girl's mother, where officers recovered a tan assault rifle from the girl's bedroom, according to court documents. The gun matched the one described by Kill as used during the shooting.

The girl was not present during the execution of the search warrant at her mother's house.

She also has an active warrant for her arrest out of Hennepin County for first-degree aggravated robbery.

WCCO does not name juveniles unless they are charged as adults.