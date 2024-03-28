Nearly all Minnesota officers worried about retention rates, MPPOA survey finds

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association just released a survey detailing all the issues currently worrying law enforcement.

According to the survey, 95% of officers are worried about retention rates. The union says "support from political and municipal leaders" was the most popular answer from officers for addressing recruitment and retention.

Nearly all respondents also said they were also worried about prosecution for on-duty actions.

MORE NEWS: New program aims to give Minnesota's police officers better mental health support

About 80% said they would not recommend joining their profession.

In a statement, MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters said the law enforcement profession in Minnesota is "both in a morale and recruitment and retention crisis." He called for community and political leader support.

The anonymous electronic survey was sent out in early February to the MPPOA's entire Minnesota active-duty membership. The study had received 1,241 responses before was stopped on Feb. 18 when the first responders in Burnsville were killed.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is the largest statewide organization representing officers.

Police departments in Minnesota and across the country are struggling to hire and retain officers, according to a report last year from the U.S. Department of Justice.

To combat the decreased staffing levels, the report — commissioned by Attorney General Merrick Garland — suggests that police leaders should work to better understand the needs of the communities they serve while modernizing and streamlining hiring practices.

The Justice Department report offers suggestions for new training and retention initiatives once officers are recruited to the force, like signing bonuses, pension plans and a greater variety of retirement plans.