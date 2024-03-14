St. Paul man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Ramsey County deputy

Ramsey County deputy hit by shrapnel after suspect fired shots at his vehicle: Sheriff

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man accused of shooting at a Ramsey County deputy during a chase earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Trevion Figgs, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning when officers executed a search warrant at his residence on the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue in St. Paul.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said a suspect fired at Deputy Joe Kill during a chase on March 1. Police said Kill "was struck by debris or possibly shrapnel from the bullets coming into his vehicle."

The chase began when officers spotted a Honda Accord being driven recklessly near Payne Avenue and Jessamine Street in St. Paul, according to charging documents. The driver was speeding and running stop signs. Officers tried to stop the driver, but they fled.

Later, on St. Paul's east side, Kill spotted the vehicle and tried to stop the driver, but they fled again, charges say. Kill pursued, and that's when a passenger in the suspect vehicle shot at him. Kill stopped the pursuit when something struck him in the vest. Kill went to Regions Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police later found the vehicle involved in the incident and impounded it. Inside the car, investigators say they found two spent .223 caliber rifle casings. Paperwork inside the car also showed that a 17-year-old boy was in the process of purchasing it, police say.

Court documents say DNA swabs taken from inside the car and from the spent casings contained a DNA profile that indicated Figgs as a possible contributor.

Someone also contacted CrimeStoppers anonymously, saying that Figgs' mother had said he was responsible for the shooting.

During a search warrant at Figgs' residence, officers say they found a tan AR-style rifle that matched the one described by Kills as used during the shooting. Loose .223 ammunition was also recovered as well as a debit card in the 17-year-old boy's name.

The 17-year-old boy turned himself into the police shortly after Figgs was arrested.

When talking to investigators, court documents say Figgs denied seeing anyone other than "his girl and baby sister" the day of the shooting. He told police that the teenage boy was his friend and he wasn't sure if the boy had been to his house on the day of the shooting.

During an interview with police, Figgs allegedly offered to help solve some cases in Ramsey County, even suggesting he could help solve a murder.

Figgs is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 9 a.m. He is currently charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing 27 shots at people in broad daylight last June. He has a prior conviction for possession of a firearm without a serial number.

The 17-year-old boy has yet to be charged with any crimes.

NOTE: The video above originally aired on March 2, 2024.