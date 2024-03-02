Ramsey County deputy hit by shrapnel after gunfire during chase

MINNEAPOLIS — A Ramsey County deputy is expected to be ok after being hit with shrapnel from gunfire during a chase in St. Paul late Friday night, according Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

In a Youtube livestream, Fletcher said the suspect fired at Deputy Joe Kill with an "assault rifle" during the chase, and the bullet went through the car and hit him in the vest.

At some point during the incident, Deputy Kill shot back.

The car involved in the shooting was later found, but no arrests have been made.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating, along with Saint Paul Police.

This shooting comes about two weeks after three Burnsville first responders were shot and killed. A memorial for them was held earlier this week.

This is a developing story, stay with WCCO-TV as we learn more information.