Girl, 6, struck by stray bullet while biking with family in south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet Monday evening while riding her bike with family in south Minneapolis. 

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street, just south of East Phillips Park.

Officers aided the young victim at the scene before an ambulance brought her to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.

Investigators say the girl was struck by a stray bullet from a shootout between two men across 24th Street. No other injuries have been reported. 

Police spoke with witnesses at the scene and are working to find the shooters. So far, no arrests have been made. 

First published on August 22, 2022 / 7:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

