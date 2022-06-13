Parents of shot 3-year-old charged with child endangerment

MINNEAPOLIS -- The parents of a 3-year-old boy injured in a shooting in Minneapolis earlier this month have been charged.

The shooting happened June 5, at about 9 p.m. The boy's parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound. According to filed charges, a bullet passed through the boy's body, causing damage to his bowels and his hip bone.

On Monday, charges were filed against Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley and Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, both 30 years old. Police say the boy's parents told investigators that the boy was playing outside when he was shot, and they were indoors at the time. Witnesses would later disprove those claims.

While at the hospital, officers say that Beckley said he needed to make a phone call, and at that point disappeared from the scene.

Officers obtained a search warrant, and found a "considerable amount of blood" on the master bedroom flood. They also located an amount of ammunition and gun magazines in places where children could access them. A Smith and Wesson firearm was also retrieved from under the couch cushions in the living room.

Police interviewed Zimmerman again and she admitted that the boy had shot himself, and that the gun belonged to Beckley.

Witnesses also told investigators that Beckley "is known to carry firearms and wear a shoulder holster." He is also prohibited from possessing firearms and ammo in connection to a separate case in which he's been charged with making threats of violence.

Both face charges of child endangerment. A warrant has been issued for Beckley's arrest.