Boy, 14, shot in the face in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 24th Avenue North at about 5:47 p.m. after MPD's ShotSpotter system detected fully-automatic gunfire. The injured boy was found at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital, and his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Police say "at least one vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed." No one else was reported injured. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).