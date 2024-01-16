Watch live: Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann charged with 4th killing

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in court Tuesday on Long Island to face charges in a fourth murder.

Heuermann was arrested last summer and charged with killing three women -- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello -- whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

He was charged Tuesday in the killing of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The charges come months after authorities said he was a prime suspect in her killing.

The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

Heuermann wore a dark suit during Tuesday's proceedings, and said nothing.

Suffolk County district attorney Ray Tierney inside Judge Timothy P. Mazzei's courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, where alleged Gilgo Killer Rex Heurmann was indicted in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. James Carbone

Investigators had been searching for a missing woman, Shannen Gilbert, when they discovered the four other sets of remains in December 2021. Known as the Gilgo Four, they were later identified as Barthelmy, Waterman, Costello and Brainard-Barnes -- all women in their 20s who disappeared between 2007 and 2010.

"She was a devoted sister, devoted mother, devoted daughter. She's sorely missed by those who loved her," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said of Brainard-Barnes at a news conference Tuesday.

"This indictment marks a change in this investigation. The grand jury investigation of the so-called 'Gilgo Four' is over," Tierney said. He said, however, the overall investigation into the Gilgo killings is continuing.

Read the superseding bail application in the Gilgo Beach murders case

Six more sets of remains were found along Ocean Parkway in March 2011.

Prosecutors say the connection between mobile phone records, online searches, burner phones and DNA evidence make a strong case.

Watch: Legal expert on what to expect

New York criminal defense lawyer and former prosecutor David Schwartz spoke with CBS New York ahead of Tuesday's court appearance to put the developments into perspective. He called it a "scientific case."

"Heuermann was indicted and remanded for the first three murders. They made the strategic decision to make the arrest at that moment in time, because they were already surveilling him for about a year, they just didn't want anything to go wrong," he explained. "So they made that arrest, and in the meantime, they were investigating the fourth murder. They were waiting for the mitochondrial DNA analysis on the fourth murder."

Schwartz went on to add "DNA is not a layup."

"They didn't use nuclear DNA, which specifically points to a particular person. They used mitochondrial DNA, because of -- 13 years later, all this time went by, which excludes 99.6% of the population," he said. "So it's scientific evidence, plus circumstantial evidence -- they have his truck, they have phone records, they have all types of other evidence that they're going to piece this case together. So I expect this case to be a complicated case, and I expect it to last a good amount of time."

