George Floyd remembered at 38th and Chicago with street festival in his name

It's an intersection known across the world, 38th and Chicago where George Floyd was murdered five years ago. The intersection was filled with people on Saturday and a street festival took over the space to honor his memory.

"What continues to bring me out to this space is for healing and connecting with the community," said Mileesha Smith, who was walking on Chicago Avenue.

"My presence is to make sure I remind myself and others I talk to that we still have a lot of work to do," said Lisa Marie, who grew up near the intersection.

"Remember what happened here, so it never happens again, and that's what I'm here to do," said Dewayne Davis of Minneapolis

"My business, everything was made by me, it's a spiritually based art company" said one vendor participating in the day's events. "The energy is high, very peaceful. It's a homecoming."

"There's nothing but love out here. There's a lot of hurt, but the hurt doesn't always love. It's more good than it's ever been bad," said Smith.

Patrick Rohdes has lived on this block for over 30 years. Where the community and the city continue to be at odds over what the future will be.

"It's not the same. This is not my normal," Rohdes told WCCO.

"We won't know unless we continue to come together and talk, argue, cry. If we do all these things togeher we'll know how to navigate together," said Smith.