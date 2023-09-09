Friends, family and firefighters remember fallen Belle Plaine Lieutenant

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Firefighters and emergency responders from across the state turned out to pay tribute Saturday to one of their own.

Lieutenant Mike Gau of the Belle Plaine Fire Department was killed in a work zone crash just over a week ago.

Friends and family gathered at Oak Crest Elementary in Belle Plaine Saturday to remember Michael Gau, the husband, and father of three.

"He was what firefighters are, he was caring, puts others first, volunteered above and beyond, just did everything for his community," said Dave Lehman, a firefighter with the St. Peter Fire Department.

Lehman is a firefighter and member of the Red Knights, a firefighter motorcycle club. The Red Knights led Gau's procession.

"I feel this is a great honor to help the family cope and mourn with the loss of Mike," said Heidi Johnson, a firefighter with Eagle Lake Fire Department and member of the Red Knights.

"It's the honor and the pride of being able to be part of it and be part of the healing and showing the respect," said Lehman.

Gau enjoyed riding his Harley, as well as hunting and fishing.

He worked for 14 years for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. His truck was on display outside the funeral.

The Lieutenant volunteered 23 years for the Belle Plaine Fire Department. He coached Little League for more than two decades.

"He did a lot for the community," said Jan Lundborg, a lifelong Belle Plaine resident. "Moving, very moving. I think it's a good tribute to the family."

Lehman said Saturday's show of support reflects the impact Gau had on so many.

"It shows what he meant to the community and how many people really cared for him," said Lehman.