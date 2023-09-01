Belle Plaine firefighter killed in work zone honored by fire crews statewide

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — Fire crews from across the state are remembering a Belle Plaine firefighter who died earlier this week.

Fifty-four-year-old Mike Gau, who was also a MnDOT employee, was killed in a work zone on Wednesday evening when he was hit by a dump truck near Rockford Road and Nathan Lane in Plymouth.

At the Belle Plaine Fire Department, firefighters from Cologne and Green Isle volunteered to fill in while Mike Gau's colleagues mourned his loss.

"Talked to Chief Otto and he said, 'We need help.' Our guys aren't ready to go back to calls. And we said we'll handle it," Fire Chief Chad Vos, of Cologne Fire and Rescue, said. "It's what we do in small towns and everywhere, try to help. You come down and go, 'How do we help?'"

Vos got to know Lt. Gau over the years when their respective departments responded to mutual aid calls.

"Mike was always great on scene. Did get to work with him directly with him on a few scenes. Exactly what you'd expect from a seasoned, veteran firefighter," Vos said.

A 23-year veteran of the department, Gau was voted the firefighter of the year in 2021. He was a husband and father of three.

On Thursday evening, a procession brought his body from the Twin Cities down Highway 169 and into Belle Plaine.

"You are amazed when you see the line of people who came out for something like yesterday, how many lives he's touched. And that's not just him, that's everybody on the department," Vos said.

Vos said neighboring departments are prepared to help out Belle Plaine as long as they need it. They're not just here to cover calls, they're here for emotional support, as well.

"It's always tough. It's tough for everybody. You have to check up on your guys and check up on the guys in Belle Plaine and in our department. All around," Vos said.

Gau was also a long-time volunteer for youth sports in Belle Plaine. He coached Little League for more than two decades.