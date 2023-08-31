Man hit and killed by dump truck in Plymouth was Belle Plaine firefighter Lt. Michael Gau, 54

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – A Minnesota firefighter has been identified as the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a dump truck Wednesday night in Plymouth.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says 54-year-old Michael Gau was struck while walking near Rockford Road and Nathan Lane at 5:40 p.m.

The Belle Plaine Fire Department says Gau was a lieutenant and 23-year veteran with the BPFD. In a tribute posted Thursday on Facebook, the department says he was killed in a work accident.

BPFD/Facebook

"Our friends at Henderson Fire said it best 'Mike could usually be located by following the laughs on a fire ground. He will be greatly missed,'" BPFD said. "Rest easy Mike, we'll take it from here."

BPFD firefighters and crews from other communities were part of an honorary procession Thursday along Highway 169, as Gau's body was returned to Belle Plaine.

Police are still investigating and have not shared more details.

NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 30, 2023.