Friday kicks off 80-degree streak in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Warm air will be fanned into the Upper Midwest on Friday.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 84 degrees. The wind will increase some and you can expect it to be fairly breezy into Saturday as well.

Saturday will be in the lower 80s and Sunday may just hit 80.

We will have more dry time than not heading into the weekend. Some isolated showers bubble up Saturday during the day, with most of the rain staying north.   

The week starts with a chance for thunderstorms, with activity possible Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Storms are likely as we watch a low spiral into Minnesota before departing Tuesday.

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

