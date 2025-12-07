Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Freezing temperatures Sunday morning; snow flurries possible Monday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Temperatures will start at zero degrees Sunday but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -15 degrees.

We will slowly warm with a chance of a high of 10 degrees. We'll start with some sun before clouds increase later in the day.

Monday will feature snow flurries in the morning and temperatures in the 20s. Northern Minnesota could see a few inches of snow again Monday evening. 

Temps warm into the upper 30s on Tuesday with a stronger storm bringing rain and snow that will wrap up into Wednesday morning.  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue