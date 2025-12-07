Freezing temperatures Sunday morning; snow flurries possible Monday

Temperatures will start at zero degrees Sunday but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -15 degrees.

We will slowly warm with a chance of a high of 10 degrees. We'll start with some sun before clouds increase later in the day.

Monday will feature snow flurries in the morning and temperatures in the 20s. Northern Minnesota could see a few inches of snow again Monday evening.

Temps warm into the upper 30s on Tuesday with a stronger storm bringing rain and snow that will wrap up into Wednesday morning.