Frankie Capan looking to parlay 3M Open appearance into PGA Tour ticket

BLAINE, Minn. – A lot has gone right this year for Frankie Capan of North Oaks.

He qualified for the U.S. Open, and if he is able to graduate from the Korn Ferry to the PGA Tour, this tournament could become a regular stop on his schedule.

"I have a job to do this week, and I'm looking forward to it," said Capan. "Regardless of what happens, we're gonna have a lot of fun. But definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity and give it my best showing."

Capan is ranked 32nd on the Korn Ferry Tour. The top 30 at the end of the year earn a spot on the PGA Tour. But there is another way: an out-of-nowhere win at the 3M Open would do the job.

"You kind of surpass everything at once as well," said Capan with a smile. "So really just trying to put one foot in front of the other and not get ahead of myself too much. Just keep playing the way I've been playing and take advantage of the opportunities given to me. And see how things shake out at the end of the year."

Capan was the Minnesota Golf Association player of the year in 2016. He's been out of state for a while now, but with his rapid progress this season, he likes the way he stacks up in Minnesota's premiere golf tournament.

"Coming to this event, I feel as though if I were to play a few years ago I would have been a little overwhelmed. But now, just getting into the groove of things - even on the Korn Ferry Tour - there's a lot of talent out there," said Capan. "I've looked up to a lot of guys out there for a while and have developed relationships with some of them now where it kind of just feels like another tournament for me, which is comforting."

