3M Open has new-and-improved Fan Hub with more interactive activities

BLAINE, Minn. – The 3M Open golf tournament kicks off later this week. Thousands will flood the courses at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine to watch some of the best golfers in the world play on the PGA tour, but this tournament is more than just golf.

It's for families to have fun, and for "golf-curious" people to be entertained.

The 3M Open Fan Hub has moved to a much larger space overlooking the green of the 18th hole. It's fully air-conditioned, so it's a great place to cool off, see science up close, and show off your golf skills.

The theme of this year's Fan Hub is "Phyigital" which shows how 3M is part of blending the physical and digital world together.

You can interact with celebrity holograms, but also turn your own photo into one. There are real robots that golf fans can tell what to do and see it happen before their eyes. There is also a simulation where you can see how augmented reality can be used to improve your golf skills.

"Augmented reality, that digital overlay, is showing us what our path should be in this straight line, but what the break is actually gonna do," said Collin Hummel, senior manager of the 3M partnership and events team.

There are also virtual reality simulations, a chipping competition, and a 32-foot-long putting competition that gives back with every hole-in-one.

"The best part of this is you make that put, we're gonna donate $100 in your name to First Tee," said Hummel.

First Tee is a national nonprofit with a Minnesota chapter that brings golf to kids in underserved communities.

When you're ready to get back to watching the tournament, all you have to do is just walk outside to the deck of the Fan Hub and see the players tackle their final chance to win the cup on the 18th hole.

The Fan Hub is free to enter, unlike most tents. The tournament officially begins Thursday and tickets are still available. Kids under 15 get in for free.