Minnesota State Open champ Caleb VanArragon gets surprise call to play in 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. – This week's 3M Open features many Minnesotan golfers, including one who has run through the local circuit this summer.

Caleb VanArragon is on an all-time heater. Just in the last couple weeks, he won the Minnesota State Open and set a score-to-par record at the State Amateur. The 3M Open granted him a late sponsor's exemption on Sunday night.

"Originally I was supposed to be playing in the Monday qualifier," said Caleb, on Monday before his practice round. "I had an 11:10 a.m. tee time. But then I got a call at about 6 p.m. last night saying that I was into the tournament. So that was an awesome phone call to get."

Because of a later-than-usual field strength determination, Caleb was an 11th-hour add to the tournament's field. But as local guys go, the rising sophomore at Valparaiso is very deserving. Naturally, his mom agrees.

"Proud of how he's stayed even-keeled and really worked on his attitude in the game and just freed himself up to just play the golf that he's been playing," said Janel VanArragon, who served as her son's practice round caddie.

Caleb has played over 50 rounds at TPC Twin Cities, most memorably when he played for Blaine High School, and set a course record from the white tees with a 63.

"That was really cool," Caleb said. "That was the lowest round of my life until just a couple weeks ago now. So definitely, this is a course that I'm really familiar with and I like it a lot. I think it's got really good strategy. Obviously it's gonna be in the best shape of any course I play all year, so I'm really looking forward to it."

"I just want him to have fun. He's just soaking in the experience," Janel said. "Just so grateful for the experience that he has this week."

Caleb has dominated the best local tournaments this month. Now, his competition has skyrocketed.

"I'm just trying my best to have no expectations and take the same mindset into this tournament that I did the last couple of weeks," Caleb said.