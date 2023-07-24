North Oaks Blast Soccer Club wins 19U Girls Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida

ORLANDO, FL. – Some young Minnesota soccer players are now national champions.

The North Oaks Blast Soccer Club won the 19U Girls Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida Sunday morning, beating a team from St. Louis 2-1.

Both goals for North Oaks were scored by Minnehaha Academy's Berit Parten.

ESPN

She will be a senior this year and is committed to play for the University of Iowa.

Parten won the golden boot in the tournament, with eight goals scored.