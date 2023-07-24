Watch CBS News
Sports

North Oaks Blast Soccer Club wins 19U Girls Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Evening of July 23, 2023
WCCO digital update: Evening of July 23, 2023 01:27

ORLANDO, FL. – Some young Minnesota soccer players are now national champions.

The North Oaks Blast Soccer Club won the 19U Girls Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida Sunday morning, beating a team from St. Louis 2-1.

MORE NEWS: Former Viking Everson Griffen arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in Chanhassen

Both goals for North Oaks were scored by Minnehaha Academy's Berit Parten.

north-oaks-u19-soccer-n-wcco3r1t.jpg
ESPN

She will be a senior this year and is committed to play for the University of Iowa.

Parten won the golden boot in the tournament, with eight goals scored.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 11:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.