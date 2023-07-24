North Oaks Blast Soccer Club wins 19U Girls Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida
ORLANDO, FL. – Some young Minnesota soccer players are now national champions.
The North Oaks Blast Soccer Club won the 19U Girls Youth Soccer National Championships in Florida Sunday morning, beating a team from St. Louis 2-1.
MORE NEWS: Former Viking Everson Griffen arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in Chanhassen
Both goals for North Oaks were scored by Minnehaha Academy's Berit Parten.
She will be a senior this year and is committed to play for the University of Iowa.
Parten won the golden boot in the tournament, with eight goals scored.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.