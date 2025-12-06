Renowned architect Frank Gehry died at the age of 96 on Friday, a representative confirmed to CBS News. His worldwide legacy included two works that were constructed in Minnesota.

Weisman Art Museum

The building that's been home to the University of Minnesota's Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis since 1993 was designed by Gehry. He also designed the structure's 8,1000 square-foot expansion, which was completed in 2011.

The museum was created in 1934 and features over 30,000 works of art, according to its website.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - JULY 1993: The arresting exterior of the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis campus. The building's architect is Frank Gehry. Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Winton Guest House

Gehry also designed the Winton Guest House, which was constructed from 1983 to 1987 in Orono, Minnesota, according to the University of St. Thomas. The structure is named after Mike and Penny Winton, the couple who paid Gehry to design it.

"The Wintons wanted a guest house that would delight their visiting grandchildren and complement, but not copy, their Philip Johnson-designed main house that was built for the estate's previous owners in 1952," the University of St. Thomas said on its website.

The Philip Johnson house and Winton Guest House. STORMI GREENER/Star Tribune via Getty Images

After its completion in 1987, the home won House and Garden magazine's design award of the year, the university said. The structure also made Time magazine's "Best of '87" design honor roll, according to the college.

Real estate developer Kirt Woodhouse bought the Winton Guest House from the Wintons in 2001 and gifted it to the University of St. Thomas in 2007, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. The university said it then moved the structure to its conference center in Owatonna.

In 2015, the university sold the house in an auction for $750,000. The structure was then moved to the Hudson River Valley of New York, university officials said.

Gehry died in his home in Santa Monica, California, after a brief respiratory illness, Meaghan Lloyd, his chief of staff at Gehry Partners LLP, told CBS News in an email. He won every major prize that architecture has to offer, including the field's top honor, the Pritzker Architecture Prize, for what has been described as "refreshingly original and totally American" work.