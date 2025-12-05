Frank Gehry, renowned architect known for Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and Walt Disney Concert Hall, dies at age 96
Frank Gehry, the renowned architect who was known for designing the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, has died, his office confirmed to The Associated Press and AFP. He was 96.
Gehry died Friday in his home in Santa Monica, California, after a brief respiratory illness, said Meaghan Lloyd, chief of staff at Gehry Partners LLP.
He won every major prize that architecture has to offer, including the field's top honor, the Pritzker Architecture Prize, for what has been described as "refreshingly original and totally American" work.
Gehry's fascination with modern pop art led to the creation of some of the most wildly imaginative buildings ever constructed and brought him a measure of worldwide acclaim seldom afforded any architect.
Other honors include the Royal Institute of British Architects gold medal, the Americans for the Arts lifetime achievement award and his native country's highest honor, the Companion of the Order of Canada.
