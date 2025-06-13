Watch CBS News
Former University of Minnesota student among hundreds killed in Air India plane crash

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

A man who graduated from the University of Minnesota and his sister were among the 241 people who died after an Air India passenger plane crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, according to his friend and former classmate.

Shubh Modi, a 2022 graduate who received his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, and Shagun Modi were on the flight that went down shortly after taking off for London's Gatwick airport, the friend told WCCO.

Officials confirmed one man who had been on the plane survived after initially saying there were no known survivors from the crash of flight AI171.

Air India said those on board the plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more. 

