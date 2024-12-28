Former Minnesota Senate leader Kari Dziedzic passes away

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Minnesota DFL Senate leader Kari Dziedzic passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. She was 62.

Her family released a statement on Saturday saying Dziedzic "entered eternal life surrounded by her family."

"Kari will be remembered by her family and those she served for her enthusiastic and humble leadership, which inspired all who knew her. She had a heart of gold, willing to go to any measure to help those she loved," her family said.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in early 2023. Dziedzic stepped down as the Minnesota Senate Majority leader in Feb. of this year, after learning her cancer had returned.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum praised Dziedzic's leadership in the state legislature, where she served for 12 years. When Democrats had total control of the capitol, she was elected by her peers to lead her caucus through a significant 2023 legislative session. She grew up in Minneapolis and attended the University of Minnesota.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, who steered the House while Dziedzic led the Democrats in the House said she was heartbroken to learn of her passing.

"I was so honored to partner with Senator Dziedzic as legislative leaders in 2023. She was one of the most skilled diplomats ever to serve in elected office," Hortman said in a statement. "Her legacy includes significant achievements in policy and investment in Minnesota, but more importantly she will be remembered for treating people with dignity and respect and never giving up on finding workable compromises."

Democrats' majority in the Senate during her tenure as leader was slim with just one seat. She had to work with Republicans to pass legislation to fund infrastructure projects and had a good working relationship with GOP Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, who said in a statement he was saddened by the news.

"Senator Kari Dziedzic was a passionate legislator, a respected leader, and a trusted colleague and friend. She will be remembered for her integrity and her compassion for Minnesotans, something that we all saw as she continued to serve even as she battled cancer," Johnson said.

Dziedzic's personal health struggles prompted a policy proposal: Health insurance should cover wigs for cancer patients. Her bill requires insurance coverage with a doctor's prescription for wigs up to $1,000 per year. The bill is set to go into effect on Jan. 1.

During the 2023 session under her leadership, legislators swiftly passed laws codifying abortion rights, securing school meals for Minnesota students and expanding voting rights for prior felons, among several other DFL priorities.

Dziedzic is survived by her mother, five siblings and their spouses and her nieces and nephews. Her family is requesting privacy at this time.

Minnesota politicians react

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin released a statement that read:

"My heart is with Senator Dziedzic's family and all who knew and loved her. It is impossible to overstate the positive impact that Senator Dziedzic's leadership has had on our state. She devoted her life to making her fellow Minnesotans' lives better, and she refused to allow cancer to get in her way. Minnesota has lost a giant, but her extraordinary legacy will outlast us all."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the following on learning of Dziedzic's passing:

Kari Dziedzic was an incredible public servant who gave so much to our state. She long served as my state Senator and I got to see firsthand how she listened to and worked with the people in the district and how effective she was. She governed with strength and calm and grace and was able to get big things done without political drama. That earned her the respect of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Our family's prayers are with Kari's friends and family during this difficult time.

Gov. Tim Walz issued the following statement:

"Kari Dziedzic was a one-of-a-kind leader, ally, and friend. Humble and dedicated, Kari spent her time finding ways to bring people together and serve Minnesotans. And she was good at it," said Governor Walz. "No one worked harder or got more done in one session as Majority Leader than Kari did. She was a talented legislator with old-school political savvy and a knack for relationship building. The scope of her work will color Minnesota history books forever. She used her personal experience to improve the lives of others battling a cancer diagnosis, including expanding paid medical leave to all and passing a law requiring insurance to cover wigs for cancer patients. Her legacy should inspire all of us in elected office to be better public servants. Gwen and I are sending love and peace to the Dziedzic family and her Northeast Minneapolis community."

Note: The above video originally aired in March 2024.