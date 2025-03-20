Man sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for running over teen girl, killing her at Forest Lake park

A judge on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old man to nearly two decades in prison for running over a teenage girl with a car at a park north of the Twin Cities.

Dylan Simmons was convicted of second-degree murder, criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for driving into a crowd and killing 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath at Lakeside Memorial Park in Forest Lake, Minnesota in 2023.

Simmons was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison and ordered to pay a $500 fine. He could still have to pay restitution.

In the early hours of July 16, 2023, witnesses say Simmons intentionally drove in the direction of several people from an opposing group following a conflict.

Simmons had intentionally driven toward a group of about six people, narrowly missing them, and then circling back around to once again attempt to run into the bystanders, according to charges. He struck the rear end of a parked car, backed up, and lurched forward one more time, driving over Bailey Vath and killing her.

Charges say Simmons and his passenger, who Bailey Vath's parents say was her ex-boyfriend, fled the scene but later returned while police were investigating and was arrested.