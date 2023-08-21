Dylan Simmons faces new charges in vehicular Forest Lake fatality

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 20-year-old man now faces new charges in connection with a 17-year-old girl's death.

Darisha Bailey was killed early July 16 after being run over by a car following a physical altercation at Lakeside Veteran's Memorial Park in Forest Lake. The incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. that day.

Dylan Simmons had previously been charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide, but this week, his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder with intent, criminal vehicular homicide, and three separate counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The newly filed charges allege that Simmons had intentionally driven toward a group of about six people, narrowly missing them, and then circling back around to once again attempt to run into the bystanders. He struck the rear end of a parked car, backed up, and lurched forward one more time, driving over Bailey.

Simmons and his passenger fled the scene.

One bystander was performing chest compressions on Bailey when police arrived. Despite efforts from bystanders and EMS, Bailey died at the scene.

Dylan Simmons Forest Lake Police Department

According to the criminal complaint, several witnesses -- including individuals on the same side of the conflict as Simmons -- told police that Simmons intentionally drove in the direction of several people from the opposing side of the conflict.

A witness recorded a 15-second cellphone video of Simmons striking Bailey with his car, according to the criminal complaint. The video shows Simmons' vehicle lift up as it drove over Bailey, then shows Simmons rapidly driving away.

While talking with a sergeant, Simmons called a witness. The sergeant encouraged Simmons to return to the scene. Simmons and his passenger did return to the scene where he was later detained and brought to the Forest Lake Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, in a post-Miranda interview Simmons admitted that he knew he had struck the victim.