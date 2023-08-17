Vigil held for Darisha Bailey Vath, 17, one month after her death in Forest Lake melee
FOREST LAKE, Minn. – A somber gathering was held Wednesday at the scene of a heartbreaking crime in Forest Lake.
Loved ones met at a park to mark one month since 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath died in a hit-and-run. Darisha's mother read part of a note her daughter wrote on her phone before she died.
RELATED: "They took my baby": Parents of Darisha Bailey Vath say teen's ex was in vehicle that killed her
Police say Darisha was with some groups who got into a fight. During the chaos, investigators say 20-year-old Dylan Simmons intentionally hit Darisha with his car.
Darisha's parents say her ex-boyfriend was in the passenger seat. Simmons took off, but police caught up with him.
Prosecutors have charged Simmons with third-degree murder and vehicular homicide.
