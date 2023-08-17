Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Vigil held for Darisha Bailey Vath, 17, one month after her death in Forest Lake melee

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Parents of Darisha Bailey Vath say 17-year-old's ex was in vehicle that killed her
Parents of Darisha Bailey Vath say 17-year-old's ex was in vehicle that killed her 02:02

FOREST LAKE, Minn. – A somber gathering was held Wednesday at the scene of a heartbreaking crime in Forest Lake. 

Loved ones met at a park to mark one month since 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath died in a hit-and-run. Darisha's mother read part of a note her daughter wrote on her phone before she died.   

RELATED: "They took my baby": Parents of Darisha Bailey Vath say teen's ex was in vehicle that killed her

10p-vo-forest-lake-vigi-wcco3vvq.jpg
WCCO

Police say Darisha was with some groups who got into a fight. During the chaos, investigators say 20-year-old Dylan Simmons intentionally hit Darisha with his car. 

Darisha's parents say her ex-boyfriend was in the passenger seat. Simmons took off, but police caught up with him. 

Prosecutors have charged Simmons with third-degree murder and vehicular homicide.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 9:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.