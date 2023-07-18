Forest Lake teen fatally run over by motorist following fight, charges say

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 17-year-old teenager is dead after being run over by a car following a physical altercation at Lakeside Veteran's Memorial Park in Forest Lake on Sunday.

At 1:22 a.m., police arrived at the park to several bystanders standing around a 17-year-old girl laying on the ground. One bystander was performing chest compressions on the victim. Despite efforts from bystanders and EMS, the victim died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, police spoke with several witnesses who said two groups of individuals -- all or most who knew each other -- had gotten into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Witnesses also said that individuals on both sides had been armed with baseball bats, hammers, a crowbar, and a folding knife, per the criminal complaint.

As the altercation de-escalated, two individuals got into a white Mazda sedan. The driver of this vehicle was 20-year-old Dylan Simmons, the complaint said.

According to the criminal complaint, several witnesses -- including individuals on the same side of the conflict as Simmons -- told police that Simmons intentionally drove in the direction of several people from the opposing side of the conflict.

Simmons did not directly hit anyone while driving towards individuals head-on, but he did collide with the back end of a vehicle holding five individuals of the opposing side of the conflict who had just arrived.

Per the criminal complaint, after Simmons rear ended their car, he backed up and again drove directly towards multiple people standing by a nearby vehicle. Simmons struck the victim with the front passenger side of his vehicle and drove over her with both the front and rear passenger side tires of his car.

Simmons and his passenger fled the scene.

A witness recorded a 15-second cellphone video of Simmons striking the victim with his car, according to the criminal complaint. The video shows Simmons' vehicle lift up as it drove over the victim, then shows Simmons rapidly driving away.

While talking with a sergeant, Simmons called a witness. The sergeant encouraged Simmons to return to the scene. Simmons and his passenger did return to the scene where he was later detained and brought to the Forest Lake Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, in a post-Miranda interview Simmons admitted that he knew he had struck the victim.

Simmons has been charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. However, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added depending on results from further investigation, officials said.