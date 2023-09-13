For 1st time, updated COVID-19 vax won't be free for all: Here's what Minnesotans should know

Details on new COVID shots Why the new COVID shots are recommended for kids as young as 6 months old 04:14

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ahead of the rollout of new COVID-19 vaccines, the Minnesota Department of Health is releasing more information to keep in mind, including new costs that may be associated with the vaccine for the first time. Here's what you need to know.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines geared to target variants circulating across the country. Soon after, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations, saying everyone 6 months of age and older should get the shot.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham released a statement Wednesday.

"Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains one of the best tools in our toolbox to fight COVID-19 and keep Minnesotans safe. The newly authorized, updated vaccines are an even more effective tool, targeting the variants we know are in our communities right now," Cunningham said.

Cunningham says all Minnesotans should make sure their entire family is up to date on vaccinations heading into the fall and winter. And with the end of the federal public health emergency last spring, Cunningham added that there are fewer public resources available, including in Minnesota.

"We will continue to use those resources to ensure that we provide those at high risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes as much assistance in protecting themselves as possible and that we address continuing disparities in COVID-related health outcomes for vulnerable populations," Cunningham said.

VACCINE COSTS?

MDH says, for the first time, the updated vaccines are now commercialized. It means there may be costs with receiving the doses.

Minnesotans with health insurance are encouraged to speak with their insurer and see about their specific coverage before scheduling a vaccine appointment.

Those without insurance have multiple options for free or low-cost vaccine shots.

Community Health Centers: Find locations here.

Community vaccination events: Call MDH's COVID hotline at 1-833-431-2053.

Vaccines.gov for other locations with no-cost vaccines for the uninsured.

For parents: Most clinics that provide care for children may offer free or low-cost vaccines for youth. MDH Vaccination Clinic Web Map also shows clinics that offer low-cost shots for children.

WHO CAN GET THE SHOT?

Anyone 6 months old or older is recommended to get the shot this fall, but here is some more information on vaccines from MDH:

People 5 years of age and older regardless of previous vaccination are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

People 6 months through 4 years of age who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (timing and number of doses to administer depends on the previous COVID-19 vaccine received).

Unvaccinated people 6 months through 4 years of age are eligible to receive three doses of the updated authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or two doses of the updated authorized Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

TESTING

Minnesotans are also recommended to test for COVID-19 if they have symptoms of the virus. They are also recommended to test five full days after they have had known exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test should isolate at home, staying away from others as much as possible to avoid spreading the virus.

More information on testing can be found here.