Twin Cities food shelves see uptick in visitors as government shutdown stretches on

The government shutdown is on its 21st day, and federal workers are feeling the impact of going without a paycheck in Minnesota.

Twin Cities food shelves say they've seen an uptick in visits since the government closed for business.

In the cold wind, people wait for Groveland Emergency Food Shelf in Minneapolis to open. For the last two months staff have seen up to 32 new faces a day.

The food shelf's director, Sharon Abel says the shelf had to limit guests for the first time "in a long time" to just coming three days a week.

"We used to allow them to come five days a week, but our numbers increased so dramatically we were running out of food at the end of the day," Abel said.

This food shelf, like most, does not ask people what brought them here but the shutdown on top of cuts to SNAP and other federal programs is fueling demand. SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the federal program that provides monthly benefits to low-income individuals.

SNAP benefit recipient Jennifer Davis say the lines are longer.

"It is more people coming, the line goes all the way down the street. This is nothing and look how early it is," Davis said.

Since the uptick in ICE raids, more undocumented residents are scared to go to the grocery store, but they are willing to come to the food shelf because it is in a church.

"We are just trying to keep our heads above water," said Abel. "It's hard, it's really hard."

Groveland Food Shelf's Director says a greater crisis is days away.

"There's no more food that we can currently start getting," Abel added.

The federal government is warning that if the shutdown continues past Nov. 1 there won't be enough money for SNAP benefits for some 440,000 Minnesotans.