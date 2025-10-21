Government shutdown live updates as Trump is set to meet with Senate Republicans
What to know on Day 21 of the government shutdown:
- Senate Republicans are scheduled to meet with President Trump for lunch at White House, as the shutdown extends into Day 21 without a resolution in sight.
- On Monday, the Senate failed for the 11th time to advance a House-passed measure to fund the government and end the ongoing shutdown. No vote on the funding bill is scheduled for Tuesday.
- Senate Majority Leader John Thune is expected to bring up a bill this week that would pay federal employees and military service members who have continued to work during the funding lapse. Advancing the legislation would require support from Democrats, who blocked a long-term defense spending bill from advancing last week.
- Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that he would bring the House back if the Senate voted to pay non-furloughed federal workers and members of the military, but indicated he thinks that is unlikely.
Johnson blasts Democrats for "unconscionable" toll of shutdown on American people, economy
House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Democrats for their position in the shutdown fight, reiterating his stance that there's nothing to negotiate and saying "I don't have anything to offer" as the stalemate stretches on.
"It's now three weeks — three weeks — since the Democrats have decided to close the entire federal government," Johnson said.
The speaker outlined the toll of the shutdown, calling it "unconscionable."
"The U.S. economy has now lost hundreds of billions of dollars. We have federal workers who are desperate for pay and uncertain when they will get their next paycheck. You got families wondering if they'll go without food assistance next month because many people rely upon that. New federal loans and disaster aid have come to a complete halt, and the stewards of our nuclear defense stockpile are being sent home on furlough," Johnson said. "Think of the implications of all of this."
Johnson called out Senate Democrats by name for voting against the House-passed measure to reopen the government, claiming "Democrats used to care about the harm that shutdowns caused hardworking Americans."
"But now we can all see very clearly — that was always based on politics and not principle," Johnson said.
The speaker claimed the government would be open "if Democrats were not terrified of their radical base."
What is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history?
Government shutdowns are a relatively recent phenomenon. Before 1980, federal agencies kept operating and spending money during a lapse in appropriations. But a series of opinions by the attorney general beginning in 1980 determined that spending without congressional approval was not permitted.
Since then, the government has shut down 15 times, including the current funding lapse. Most of those shutdowns only lasted for a few days, but a few dragged on for weeks.
The longest shutdown in U.S. history began in late 2018 and stretched into 2019, lasting for 35 days. The impasse revolved around President Trump's demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats, fresh off their victories in the 2018 midterm elections, were not inclined to approve the funding.
The president ended up signing a bill on Jan. 25 to reopen agencies for three weeks, without funding for the border wall. Weeks later, Congress averted another shutdown by passing a measure that included $1.375 billion for the border wall, far less than the $5.7 billion Mr. Trump requested.
Read more about the history of government shutdowns here.
Senate to vote on judicial nominations on Tuesday
In lieu of taking up the continuing resolution for a 12th procedural vote, the Senate will work to advance or approve three judicial nominations on Tuesday.
The chamber will reconvene at 10 a.m., according to Majority Whip John Barrasso's office. At 11 a.m., senators will vote on confirming a nominee to the federal bench in Alabama. After that vote, the chamber will recess for lunch until 2:15 p.m.
Two more cloture votes on judicial nominations are set for the afternoon, as well as a vote on final passage for one of them at 5:30 p.m., assuming it advances.
Senate Republicans to attend White House lunch
Senate Republicans are set to attend lunch with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the plans confirmed to CBS News. The lunch is expected to be held in the White House Rose Garden.
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, told reporters Monday that although he didn't know the lunch agenda, "I know the president's been real good about reaching out and making sure that Republicans are working all on the same page."
"I think most of the conversation is what happens next after the Democrats decide to reopen the government and get off the Schumer shutdown," Mullin said.
The lunch comes as Mr. Trump has largely remained on the outside of the shutdown dynamics. Asked whether the president needs to get more involved, GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida told reporters "it's our job, it's not the president's job."
"We're the ones that pass the budgets," Scott said. "It's not his responsibility, it's ours."
Nikole Killion, Cristina Corujo and Alan He
Senate not expected to vote on House-passed measure to reopen government today
The Senate is not scheduled to vote on a House-passed measure to fund the government today after failing to advance the bill for an eleventh time on Monday.
Senate Republicans have repeatedly brought the measure up for a vote, looking to peel off support from Democrats to reach a 60-vote threshold to advance the measure. But Republicans have been unable to win any new support for the measure since the shutdown began, though three senators have routinely crossed the aisle to vote to advance the measure.
Later this week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is also expected to bring up a bill that would pay federal employees and military service members who have continued to work during the shutdown. But moving forward on the legislation would also require support from Democrats. Last week, Thune attempted an alternative approach to restart some funding with a procedural vote on an individual year-long appropriations bill to fund the Pentagon that was blocked by Democrats.
Senate failed to advance House-passed measure to fund government in 11th attempt Monday
The Senate failed to advance a House-passed measure to reopen the government for an eleventh time on Monday in a 50 to 43 vote, falling short of the 60 yes votes needed. Seven senators did not vote.
GOP leaders had suggested in recent days that they may find more support from across the aisle after the weekend's "No Kings" protests. Support from five more Democrats was needed to clear the hurdle. But no new Democrats voted in favor of advancing the bill Monday.