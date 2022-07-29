Following 6 year legal dispute, family aims to bring Prince's original music back to Paisley Park

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- After six years and more than 4,800 court filings, the estate of Prince Rogers Nelson is finally settled.

When he died more than six years ago, Prince did not leave a will. It tied up his estate in Carver County court for years.

Now, his heirs know who gets what.

"We are free at last, thank God almighty, we are free," said Sharon Nelson, Prince's sister. "It's been a long, long grueling six years."

She led the charge to do things the way Prince did and would have wanted done.

"What's the most important thing that you think about when you think of Prince? The music, absolutely, and where is it? It isn't here," Nelson said. "So were going to bring it back, that's what we're going to do."

For this family, it is all about the music.

They want to bring the music that was moved from his vault in Paisley Park back.

"Once we have the music, they are going to get the real good sound that they should have had six years ago," Nelson said. "We're going to bring his original music out."

Inside the courtroom, Prince's attorney spoke about the loss of two of Prince's siblings, Alfred Jackson and John R Nelson, during the battle for his estate.

"Which calls into question some of the laws of the state of Minnesota and how we can possibly look for future laws to possibly protect elders and people in situations like this, so that they don't have to go through such a rigorous process, " said L. Londell McMillian.

Three of Prince's heirs sold their interest to a company called Primary Wave, dividing heirs into two camps.

"They could of at least followed us, but they didn't, but it's OK," Nelson said.

In the end, family pulled together, because it's all about the music and Prince's legacy.

"We have no choice, we have to work together," Nelson said.

Prince's estate has a fair market value of $156.4 million.