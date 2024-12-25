Watch CBS News
Foggy, cloudy Christmas Day with rain later this week

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas Day started foggy and cloudy, and those conditions are expected to remain.

Driving conditions could worsen in parts of the state where freezing fog could make for slick road spots.

Temperatures will be mild in the low 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy; scattered showers are expected in the evening. 

The rest of the week

Rain is likely on Friday, with a high near 40. The precipitation is expected to linger into Saturday, with temperatures reaching the low 40s.

The rest of the weekend will be dry and feature highs in the 30s. 

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

